Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joko Widodo > Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday two Indonesians had tested positive for coronavirus after being in contact with an infected Japanese national, marking the first confirmed cases in the world's fourth most populous country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Surgical masks soar in price as Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases

Surgical masks soar in price as Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases 02:14

 Surgical face masks in Indonesia have soared in price by over six times the original retail value in some outlets as two citizens test positive for the new coronavirus. Footage from March 2 shows residents of Padang visiting pharmacies to acquire the masks. Reports said: "One box of surgical...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: Confirmed cases around the world

Here is a look at the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Two 'presumptive positive' cases of the coronavirus in Florida [Video]Two 'presumptive positive' cases of the coronavirus in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus involving residents of Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Growth forecast cut, Iran cases surge by 50%: Virus update

Iran reported a 50% increase in coronavirus infections, while New York City, Brussels, Berlin and Indonesia all reported their first cases. New cases were...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Reuters

Mexico confirms first coronavirus cases in two men returned from Italy

Mexico's government said on Friday it had detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in two men who had recently traveled to Italy, making the country the...
Reuters Also reported by •Terra Daily

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.