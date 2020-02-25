Global  

Coronavirus latest: Nearly 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in China

Deutsche Welle Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus is spreading at a slower pace in China, but infections are soaring globally. The Caribbean region registered its first COVID-19 infections in the Dominican Republic and the islands of Guadeloupe.
News video: Coronavirus Keeping Medicine Factories In China Closed

Coronavirus Keeping Medicine Factories In China Closed 02:14

 "China controls almost 100% of the generic medications that are prescribed in the United States."

Iraq: Six New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Iraq: Six New Coronavirus Cases

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 19, the health ministry said. All had recently returned from neighboring Iran, which..

Mainland China Reports 573 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Mainland China Reports 573 New Coronavirus Cases

According to Reuters, Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on February 29. The country’s health authority said that the number was up from 427 the previous day and the highest..

Coronavirus: More deaths in China, more money from US, markets rattled — live updates

China reported around 500 new cases and 70 deaths, with a continued spread in South Korea as well. Italy will host a European summit later on Tuesday. Get the...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •WorldNewsAl JazeeraReuters India

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In March 2020

A medical hot topic that been making headlines this year is the coronavirus outbreak. As per the latest World Health Organization report, 53 countries have been...
RTTNews

