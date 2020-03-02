Global  

SC dismisses curative plea of fourth Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta

Hindu Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a curative petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta who was sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rap
News video: Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News 03:18

 THE SUPREME COURT HAS DISMISSED THE CURATIVE PETITION FILED BY THE NIRBHAYA RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED PAWAN GUPTA. AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION BEGAN TODAY. LOK SABHA HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM AFTER AN OBITUARY REFERENCE TO BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO, JD(U) MP FROM VALMIKI NAGAR, BIHAR WHO...

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta

*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape...
December 16 gangrape: SC dismisses curative plea of convict seeking life imprisonment


