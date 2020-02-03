Global  

This Week: Construction spending, Costco earns, jobs report

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: EYE ON CONSTRUCTION Spending on construction projects fell in 2019 for the first time in eight years. For the year, spending fell 0.3%, the first setback since a 2.6% decline in 2011. Weakness in nonresidential construction accounted for much of […]
