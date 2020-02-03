Global  

Ditching helicopter, Akshay Kumar arrives on bike for 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch

DNA Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar hinted that he might have taken the helicopter for 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon [Video]Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon

It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Bollywood policemen "Singham" and "Sooryavanshi" on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

Akshay shares a quirky video of Katrina sweeping the floor [Video]Akshay shares a quirky video of Katrina sweeping the floor

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a quirky video of Katrina Kaif on Instagram. In the video, the actress dressed in white salwar kameez can be seen sweeping floors on the sets of their upcomong film..

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Sooryavanshi’: Akshay's epic entry on a bike

It is almost time for the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Ahead of the launch event...
'Sooryavanshi' trailer leaked ahead of launch, Ajay Devgn gains more attention than Akshay Kumar

There have been praises for 'Singham' Ajay Devgn over 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay Kumar as the trailer got leaked
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.