Simply The Best: The NRL marketing campaign 30 years in the making

The Age Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
This is the video the NRL will use as its marketing campaign for 2020, paying tribute to the 30 year anniversary of Tina Turner's Simply The Best.
Recent related news from verified sources

NRL returns to Simply The Best for 2020 marketing campaign

The NRL will bring back Simply The Best as the game's anthem to mark the 30-year anniversary of the original campaign.
The Age

Tweets about this

LaserFocusMedia

LaserFocusMedia NRL’s season 2020 ad: Simply the best ... or simply divisive? - Fox Sports https://t.co/dqH7PYEA5e https://t.co/jaqOQdacFy 28 minutes ago

Stick_Beetle

Paul Kneeshaw RT @MichaelChammas: WATCH: The NRL’s Simply The Best marketing campaign video, in full below. VIDEO: https://t.co/QxqRmPO2Wk https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

SamuelMercer

Samuel Mercer Simply the Best....Sums Rugby League up perfectly. https://t.co/tEySZrJxcv 1 hour ago

beges007

Beges007 OAM RT @NRLNEWS: #NRL Here is the NRL's new Simply The Best advertisement, the 30 year anniversary of the original. They've got a winner on the… 1 hour ago

NRLNewsNow

NRL News Now From Mal Meninga to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad... the 2020 NRL promotion heavily features the Canberra Raiders. See th… https://t.co/ymBAyzCh40 1 hour ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT NRL’s season 2020 ad: Simply the best ... or simply divisive? https://t.co/Q0AeaOm4kE 1 hour ago

TheGHRaiders

The Greenhouse RT @CraigNorenbergs: #NRL 2020 Simply the Best campaign... ⁦@RaidersCanberra⁩ feature prominently! ✊🏻 https://t.co/oQFgPU1Rk8 1 hour ago

Tagggly

Tagggly NRL Simply The Best 2020 ad video | Tina Turner, marketing campaign, advertisement - Yahoo Sports… https://t.co/f44JOk6kPk 2 hours ago

