Washington State women lose at No. 17 Oregon State; rematch will occur in Pac-12 tournament

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Mikayla Pivec of Lynnwood scored 19 points to lead host Oregon State past Washington State 73-58. The teams will meet again Thursday night in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
