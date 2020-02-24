Global  

‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer: Akshay Kumar is all guns blazing in Rohit Shetty’s latest ‘Cop Universe’ film

Hindu Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, and is expected to release on March 24
News video: Sooryavanshi | Trailer Breakdown | Akshay K, Ajay D, Ranveer S, Katrina K | Rohit Shetty |

Sooryavanshi | Trailer Breakdown | Akshay K, Ajay D, Ranveer S, Katrina K | Rohit Shetty | 03:28

 Akshay Kumar return to action films with Sooryavanshi is everything you thought it would be and much more. The 4 minute long trailer of Rohit Shetty's film dropped today and everything from the action, emotions to dialogues in this blockbuster trailer will make you hope that 24 March came early....

'Sooryavanshi' trailer out [Video]'Sooryavanshi' trailer out

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's next film, the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The most awaited trailer of the film is to release today.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:57Published

'Sooryavanshi' to release on March 24 [Video]'Sooryavanshi' to release on March 24

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty latest cop drama "Sooryavanshi" which was earlier slated for 27 March 2020, will now be releasing on 24th March 2020, it was announced through a quirky video featuring the films..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:42Published


Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar promises a smashing act as police

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi's trailer is finally out. The cop drama sees Khiladi Kumar donning the police garb after a long time and man,...
Mid-Day

'Sooryavanshi' trailer: Akshay Kumar packs a punch while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn add entertainment quotient

The four-minute-long trailer of Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi' is filled with surprises
DNA

