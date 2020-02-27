Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'We all should stay silent about it for few days': Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots

'We all should stay silent about it for few days': Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots

DNA Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Rohit Shetty unveiled the trailer of 'Sooryavanshi' at an event in Mumbai, which is where he spoke about Delhi riots
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands of paramilitary police deployed in New Delhi after deadly riots [Video]Thousands of paramilitary police deployed in New Delhi after deadly riots

Thousands of paramilitary police were deployed to restore order on the streets of the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday after days of rioting that has left at least 27 dead and 188 people injured.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rohit Shetty on Delhi violence: We all should stay silent about this for a few days

As you might be aware, communal violence in northeast Delhi last week has left 42 dead and over 200 injured. Rohit Shetty asked people to remain silent on the...
Bollywood Life

Delhi riots: Colony with 60 houses opens doors to strangers

Over the last few days, Chandu Nagar, a small neighbourhood in northeast Delhi has become a “temporary” refugee colony. Each one of the 60 houses here has...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RupeshS1985

Rup Sharma RT @dna: 'We all should stay silent about it for few days': #RohitShetty on #DelhiRiots https://t.co/nmbQMes1Zj 1 minute ago

dna

DNA 'We all should stay silent about it for few days': #RohitShetty on #DelhiRiots https://t.co/nmbQMes1Zj 44 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Rohit Shetty on Delhi violence: We all should stay silent about this for a few days #AjayDevgn #KatrinaKaif… https://t.co/s31uwm0Tsz 51 minutes ago

foreignluv_

Ikram Ahmed Sexual assault and rape is something that should REALLY be talked about in the somali community because I know a lo… https://t.co/DYVJ4Csojw 51 minutes ago

Eth0s3

Eth0s @Graing18 @atrupar Hmmm...maybe all the nonfocks networks should stay silent for several days, even a week, about h… https://t.co/10Htm5m7rL 6 hours ago

bahdum

Sarcastus Maximus If Bloomberg were truly serious about not letting Sanders or Warren get the nomination, he should drop out and supp… https://t.co/ch7sR46Ywb 9 hours ago

gennylo_

g. RT @cuntydawonie: So, camila can go around and cry about how she felt so lonely being in 5H but Normani should stay silent when she wants t… 10 hours ago

___Iamoyin

OYINDOBRA RT @Efezino_Akpo: Nene means grandmother in Itsekiri. Its a story about a child telling their grandmother her clothes were on fire and that… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.