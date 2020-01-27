Global  

'I'm not a terrorist': Iranian Canadian who lost wife in Iran plane crash denied entry to U.S. 

CBC.ca Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Iranian-born Canadian citizen Farzad Alavi said he was denied entry to the U.S. on Jan. 10 because of his past mandatory military service in Iran. Alavi, who lost his wife in the Jan. 8 Ukrainian plane crash, claims the U.S. border services' reason is unjust.
