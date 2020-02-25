Global  

One News Page > Front Page News > Mike Bloomberg makes a high-priced pitch for Super Tuesday — and the U.S. presidency

CBC.ca Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg could be pouring up to half a billion dollars of his own money into his bid to win the Democratic Party nomination, but the former mayor of New York City faces a critical test on Super Tuesday in his run for the U.S. presidency.
 Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg stopped in Clarksville days before Super Tuesday.

Michael Bloomberg was not on the ballot for South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Bloomberg will appear in the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday. Edison..

Mike Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Jane Sanders will have all visited Tennessee by the time Super Tuesday rolls around.

A Dispatch From Virginia, Where Bloomberg Is Thirsty For A Super Tuesday WinWe went to Virginia to assess how Mike Bloomberg is faring with potential primary voters. [ more › ]
Michael Bloomberg, who is staking everything on Super Tuesday, has been on a hiring spree in states like Virginia where he's building his ground game.
