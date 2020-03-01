Global  

Greece-Turkey migrant border crisis to deteriorate, says Frontex

Deutsche Welle Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The European Union's border agency is expecting the situation at the Greece-Turkey to deteriorate even further, according to documents seen by Die Welt. Greece has declared its highest alert level.
News video: Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees 02:40

 Athens says it will push back any undocumented migrants from Turkey as Ankara opens borders for Europe-bound refugees.

Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe [Video]Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe

Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe

Turkey-EU standoff: Greece blocks refugees stranded in Turkey [Video]Turkey-EU standoff: Greece blocks refugees stranded in Turkey

Turkey eased border restrictions for them to leave - but European countries are not allowing them in.

Locals fear new immigration crisis as Greece faces influx of migrants across Turkish border

Thousands of people are gathering along the 212-kilometre-long border between Turkey and Greece, after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to...
Migrants clash with Greek police at the Turkish border

Migrants in Greece told the BBC Turkish authorities encouraged them to cross into the EU from Turkey
