Tottenham 2-3 Wolves: I'll save judgement on Jose Mourinho until summer - Jermaine Jenas

BBC News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Tottenham lack a system and identity under Jose Mourinho but he needs to have the summer before he can be properly judged, writes Jermaine Jenas.
 Liverpool suffered an emphatic loss to Watford which ended their hopes of becoming the second team to remain unbeaten in a domestic season. Meanwhile, Manchester United drew with Everton and Tottenham lost to Wolves at home with the race for the Champions League hotting up.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho holds a press conference after his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho could not contain his laughter when asked about Harry Kane's condition. The England striker is expected to be out until the end of the season, and was joined on the..

Jose Mourinho claimed Tottenham paid the price for being "too nice" as Wolves came from behind to clinch a crucial win.
The Mourinho concern, Bergwijn ruining Pochettino's rule and Spurs' problem with their stadiumHere are our Tottenham Hotspur talking points from Jose Mourinho's men's 3-2 defeat to Wolves on Sunday afternoon
