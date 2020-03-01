Global  

Louvre museum closed again as workers fret over coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020
The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to art lovers and tourists for a second day on Monday as management held talks with workers over the risks associated with coronavirus.
News video: Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus 00:36

