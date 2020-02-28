Global  

Founder of South Korea church at center of virus outbreak regrets 'great calamity'

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020
The founder of the church at the center of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak apologized on Monday after one of its members tested positive for the virus and infected many others, calling the epidemic a "great calamity".
News video: South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 00:38

 According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...

South Korea Reports 376 New Cases Of People Infected With The Coronavirus [Video]South Korea Reports 376 New Cases Of People Infected With The Coronavirus

South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the total number of infections is now 3,526. According to Reuters, the country is facing..

Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus [Video]Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus

Amid the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China, churches across South Korea were empty on Sunday with some holding online services and the country&apos;s Catholic Church halting mass for the..

Ratings of South Korea's Moon take a hit from virus outbreak

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating have dropped to their lowest since November, a poll showed on Friday, amid growing criticism of his...
Reuters India

Murder probe sought for South Korea sect at center of coronavirus outbreak

The government of Seoul asked for a murder investigation into leaders of a Christian sect at the center of the country's deadly coronavirus outbreak, saying the...
Reuters

