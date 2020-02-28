Founder of South Korea church at center of virus outbreak regrets 'great calamity'
Monday, 2 March 2020 () The founder of the church at the center of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak apologized on Monday after one of its members tested positive for the virus and infected many others, calling the epidemic a "great calamity".
According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...
