India’s riot toll rises to 46 as capital remains on edge

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — The death toll in India’s capital from riots last week between Hindus and Muslims rose to 46, officials said Monday, a day after false rumors of new violence led to panicked calls to police in many parts of the city. The riots in New Delhi began over a disputed new citizenship […]
0
Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital [Video]Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital

At least 20 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a hospital official told Reuters, even as an eerie calm..

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi [Video]Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

India's riot toll rises to 46 as capital remains on edge

The death toll in India's capital from riots last week between Hindus and Muslims rose to 46, officials said Monday, a day after false rumors of new violence led...
India's Modi appeals for calm as riot toll in capital rises to 24

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace in Delhi on Wednesday after days of Hindu-Muslim clashes over a disputed new citizenship law sparked some...
