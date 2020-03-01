Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden’s Big Win

Joe Biden’s Big Win

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden’s Big WinOne primary victory in South Carolina may have changed the future of the former vice president’s campaign — and altered the course of the 2020 election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Gets A Big Win In South Carolina's Primary

Joe Biden Gets A Big Win In South Carolina's Primary 00:50

 Within minutes of the polls closing Saturday evening, the Associated Press projected Joe Biden would win the state&apos;s primary.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Obama Hesitant To Offer An Endorsement [Video]Obama Hesitant To Offer An Endorsement

Former President Barack Obama made a congratulatory call to Joe Biden following the South Carolina primary. While the two men speak regularly, the call from Obama came after Biden's surprise victory..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Gets A Big Win In South Carolina's Primary

Watch VideoVoters in South Carolina gave Joe Biden*'*s campaign a much-needed jolt by delivering his first victory of the 2020 primary season.  "Just days...
Newsy

Super Tuesday: 5 questions after Joe Biden's big win in South Carolina

Super Tuesday: 5 questions after Joe Biden's big win in South CarolinaLast month, it appeared former US Vice-President Joe Biden's campaign was fizzling. Yesterday, Biden won decisively in South Carolina, giving Senator Bernie...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.