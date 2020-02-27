Global  

NFL combine winners, losers: Isaiah Simmons stands alone among top performers

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The NFL scouting combine featured plenty of players who turned heads, but Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was in a class of his own.
Recent related news from verified sources

Isaiah Simmons' versatility is huge asset in NFL draft, but Clemson star's fit leaves questions

Isaiah Simmons has drawn rave reviews for his ability to handle a number of different defensive tasks. But where will he settle in at the NFL level?
USATODAY.com

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons amplifies NFL draft buzz with blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at combine

Isaiah Simmons was already known as a rare athlete, but the Clemson LB put himself in rare territory on Saturday at the NFL scouting combine.
USATODAY.com

