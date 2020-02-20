Global  

Mike Trout hits golf ball impossibly far at Topgolf event

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020
Mike Trout put his golf game on display, absolutely crushing a ball on a drive during an event at an Arizona Topgolf.
