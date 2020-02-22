Japan confirms at least 15 new coronavirus infections on Monday: Kyodo
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Japan on Monday confirmed at least 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of cases in the country to 976 including passengers infected by the pathogen on the Diamond Princesscruise ship, Kyodo newswire reported.
South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the total number of infections is now 3,526. According to Reuters, the country is facing..
Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus infections on Monday, but China relaxed curbs on movement as the rate of new infections there... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •CBC.ca
