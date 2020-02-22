Global  

Japan confirms at least 15 new coronavirus infections on Monday: Kyodo

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Japan on Monday confirmed at least 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of cases in the country to 976 including passengers infected by the pathogen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Kyodo newswire reported.
