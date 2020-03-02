Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu remake of ‘Pink’ titled ‘Vakeel Saab’, first look revealed

In the first look of Vakeel Saab, we see Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is a lawyer, chilling like a boss

Pawan Kalyan impresses as 'Vakeel Saab' Titled as ‘Vakeel Saab’, the film is the official remake of Pink and the Power Star of Telugu cinema is reprising the titular role played by Bollywood legend...

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago



