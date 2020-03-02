Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu remake of ‘Pink’ titled ‘Vakeel Saab’, first look revealed

Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu remake of ‘Pink’ titled ‘Vakeel Saab’, first look revealed

Hindu Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Earlier referred to as ‘PSPK 26’, the movie is directed by Sriram Venu and also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vakeel Saab first look: After Thala Ajith, Power star Pawan Kalyan steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for the Telugu remake of Pink

In the first look of Vakeel Saab, we see Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is a lawyer, chilling like a boss
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAMid-Day

Pawan Kalyan impresses as 'Vakeel Saab'

Titled as ‘Vakeel Saab’, the film is the official remake of Pink and the Power Star of Telugu cinema is reprising the titular role played by Bollywood legend...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moviemoodnews

MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/KUhZptCHgZ MOVIE MOOD, Telugu remake of Pink featuring Pawan Kalyan titled Vakeel Saab, see first look… https://t.co/eJzwtwr9t5 5 seconds ago

Murari47108311

Murari💞💞✊PSPK FAN ✊💞💞 RT @htshowbiz: Telugu remake of #Pink featuring @PawanKalyan titled #VakeelSaab, see first look #VakeelSaabFirstLook https://t.co/MuLwretoD7 1 minute ago

Im_KMV

KMV RT @ieEntertainment: The title of the Telugu remake of #Pink, starring Tollywood actor @PawanKalyan in the lead role, was revealed on Monda… 2 minutes ago

PraveenErugu

Praveen PSPK RT @XappieTollywood: #PawanKalyan sports a blue jeans and T-Shirt in the unreleased first look of #Pink remake titled #VakeelSaab in Telugu… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.