Bank of England to work with other central banks on coronavirus

WorldNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Bank of England to work with other central banks on coronavirusLONDON — The Bank of England is working with international partners and Britain’s finance ministry to ensure “all necessary steps are taken” to offset the economic hit from coronavirus, it said on Monday, echoing other central banks around the world. With financial markets steadying after signs of economic stimulus from Japan to the United States, the British central bank said it was assessing the potential impact of coronavirus on the economies and financial systems of Britain and the world....
News video: Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession 00:51

 Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of America predicts this could be the worst year for the global economy in over a decade. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

