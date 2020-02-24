Bank of England to work with other central banks on coronavirus

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Bank of England is working with international partners and Britain's finance ministry to ensure "all necessary steps are taken" to offset the economic hit from coronavirus, it said on Monday, echoing other central banks around the world. With financial markets steadying after signs of economic stimulus from Japan to the United States, the British central bank said it was assessing the potential impact of coronavirus on the economies and financial systems of Britain and the world.


