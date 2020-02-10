Egypt's famous sites lit up in solidarity with China against COVID-19

Global  

Egypt's famous sites lit up in solidarity with China against COVID-19CAIRO - Egypt lit up on Sunday evening three famous historical sites in the country, including Saladin Citadel in Cairo, in red and golden stars to resemble the national flag of China as a sign of solidarity in combating the novel coronavirus. The other two sites are the main pylon of the Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor and the entrance of the Philae Temple Complex in Aswan. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has chosen the three most famous Egyptian monuments to express the appreciation of the distinguished ties between China and Egypt, said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities. "I have full confidence in China that it will overcome this...
