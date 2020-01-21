Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > SpaceX > SpaceX Starship explodes during test in dramatic failure

SpaceX Starship explodes during test in dramatic failure

WorldNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
SpaceX Starship explodes during test in dramatic failureSpaceX's huge Starship spacecraft has exploded during a test. The explosion was documented in dramatic footage taken from the ground at SpaceX's development...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring [Video]SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday. The intentional explosion proved its Crew Dragon capsule can take astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test [Video]SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test

Elon Musk's SpaceX simulated a successful emergency landing on Sunday in a dramatic test of a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, a major milestone for the company in its quest to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX gets go-ahead to build Starship in Port of Los Angeles

If SpaceX wants to build its Starship in the Port of Los Angeles, the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company is cleared for liftoff. The Los Angeles City...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

seanjsanders

Sean Sanders RT @CNET: SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test in Texas https://t.co/ZlN6FeVFyB https://t.co/GzQOdmeFuQ 3 minutes ago

Paul26443656

doyoucare SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test https://t.co/ZBGKPvEb3u 5 minutes ago

scherfcom

Dietmar Scherf "SPACE-X STARSHIP PROTOTYPE EXPLODES DURING TEST IN TEXAS" ...Video from company's Boca Chica, Texas development fa… https://t.co/itEvUMAFzQ 6 minutes ago

KodeeRolden

RizonSon O'Kodee SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test in Texas https://t.co/eTiywIljcI 20 minutes ago

B2BWEST

B2BWEST Not everything leads to success first time. This failure is dramatic, but shows the dangers of mixing LHY with LOX… https://t.co/U3Up08IS97 45 minutes ago

nextleveltechn

Next Level Technology RT @CNET: SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test in Texas https://t.co/1xzn30LmvO https://t.co/3NAyi7gZgS 50 minutes ago

G11911

G. Hak. SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test https://t.co/qXTmnnLvsw 54 minutes ago

Christalso

Starte Christ SpaceX Starship explodes during test in dramatic failure https://t.co/2HO3ambraz. Commanders, keep them here. Thanks. 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.