Steyer Just Dropped Out Of The Presidential Race, But Black Reparations Won’t

WorldNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Steyer Just Dropped Out Of The Presidential Race, But Black Reparations Won’tArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Millions of African Americans were disappointed that Tom Steyer decided to end his campaign for the Democratic nomination on Saturday. This, despite a surprising third place finish in the South Carolina primary. They were hoping Steyer, a California financier turned philanthropist and environmentalist, would continue to hammer America on its other original sin: denying reparations to those still living whose ancestors were enslaved. Many say his surprising finish was due to just that, advocating for slavery reparations among black voters. There are, consequently, many who believe after two hundred and fifty years of slavery, one hundred years of...
News video: Tom Steyer Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race

Tom Steyer Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race 00:32

 Billionaire and liberal activist Tom Steyer dropped out of the 2020 Democratc primary. According to Business Insider, he came in third place in South Carolina. He only made it to 11 percent of the vote, missing the 15 percent minimum threshold to earn statewide delegates. Steyer, estimated to be...

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary. The..

Steyer drops out of presidential race

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer says he is ending his presidential campaign. “Honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency,” a...
