Dominic Raab to raise human rights issues in Saudi Arabia during Gulf visit

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Foreign Secretary Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be raising issues of human rights abuse in Saudi Arabia and the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen during his first official visit to the Gulf this week. Mr Raab will meet his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and the Yemeni president Abdrabbuh... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend