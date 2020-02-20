Global  

Philippines mall siege: former security guard takes dozens of hostages in Manila shopping district

WorldNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Philippines mall siege: former security guard takes dozens of hostages in Manila shopping districtA disgruntled former security guard has taken between 20 and 30 hostages inside a shopping centre in the Philippines, according to police and local officials. Hundreds of...
News video: Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines

Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines 02:04

 One person has been shot and at least 30 others are being held hostage after a shooting at a shopping mall in Manila, Philippines on Monday (March 2). The shooter, believed to be a disgruntled security guard, opened fire at the V-Mall in the San Juan City area of Metro Manila shortly before...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shoppers flee Manila shopping centre during hostage situation [Video]Shoppers flee Manila shopping centre during hostage situation

Shoppers at the V-Mall centre in Greenhills, San Juan were seen fleeing the building after a "disgruntled" security guard who recently lost his job took numerous people hostage. Filmed today (March..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

School security guard charged with child abuse [Video]School security guard charged with child abuse

A Florida security guard was charged with child abuse following a confrontation between him and a student. The incident occurred at Highlands Middle School in Jacksonville, Florida when a student..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disgruntled former security guard takes dozens of hostages in Philippine mall

Philippine police on Monday surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale section of Manila after a recently dismissed security guard opened fire and took dozens of...
The Age

Filipino police ring mall after gunshots send shoppers out

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police on Monday surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale district in Manila after gunshots rang out inside and sent...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Al JazeeraBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Hostages released from Philippines mall after day-long siege with disgruntled former employee - ABC News (Australia… https://t.co/l0ztpIVurU 6 minutes ago

TabberAnn

Tabetha Taylor RT @EricCheungwc: A disgruntled former security guard shot one person and took more than 30 others hostage in a day-long siege at a shoppin… 43 minutes ago

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News A disgruntled former security guard shot one person and took more than 30 others hostage in a day-long siege at a s… https://t.co/WHT6kgfKgE 4 hours ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira A disgruntled former security guard shot one person and took more than 30 others hostage in a day-long siege at a s… https://t.co/ZkdInyTUZh 7 hours ago

EricCheungwc

Eric Cheung A disgruntled former security guard shot one person and took more than 30 others hostage in a day-long siege at a s… https://t.co/PhT8NmPtUw 7 hours ago

minna_christa

Minna RT @raffpantucci: Philippines mall siege: former security guard takes dozens of hostages in Manila shopping district https://t.co/HaXBkylFqw 9 hours ago

BillEllson

Bill Ellson Philippines mall siege: former security guard takes 30 hostages https://t.co/0O4Z45zx5X via @scmpnews 10 hours ago

DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant Philippines mall siege: former security guard takes dozens of hostages https://t.co/qn1Rp4KXm3 11 hours ago

