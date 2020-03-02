Argentina abortion: President Alberto Fernández proposes legalisation

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

's President Argentina 's President Alberto Fernández has said he will send a bill to legalise abortion to Congress within the next 10 days. Mr Fernández, who was sworn in as president in December, has previously described abortion as "a matter of public health". In Argentina, abortion is allowed only in cases of rape, or if the mother's health is in danger. It is largely prohibited across Latin America , except in restricted cases. If the bill is passed, Argentina will become the largest country in the region to legalise abortion. Eleven-year-old's C-section sparks debate "Abortion happens, it's a fact," the president said in his first annual address to Congress. "A state should protect citizens in...


