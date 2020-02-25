Global  

Oprah Winfrey falls while delivering a speech to the audience

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Oprah Winfrey falls while delivering a speech to the audienceTalk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey took a tumble on stage during her motivational tour stop at The Forum here. Ironically, Winfrey was talking about balance before she suddenly tripped and came crashing down in...
Oprah Winfrey can't remember celebrities [Video]Oprah Winfrey can't remember celebrities

Oprah Winfrey regularly pretends to recognise celebrities when they say hello to her.

Introducing The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast [Video]Introducing The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast

Oprah is opening the vault! Listen to 25 years of legendary interviews, aha! moments, ugly cries, and unforgettable surprises on "The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast."

Oprah Winfrey on the trailblazer who inspired her

For Black History Month, hear from Oprah Winfrey about her trailblazer's enduring lessons. Winfrey says reading Maya Angelou's book "I Know Why the Caged Bird...
CBS News

mechaguy1

mechaguy RT @GKeile: Whoa! Oprah Winfrey falls on stage while giving her speech about Balance. Keyword: Balance https://t.co/qZdxcPoRqM 2 minutes ago

olufemiosinusi

olufemi osinusi RT @olufemiosinusi: VIDEO: US TV personality, #OprahWinfrey, falls flat on stage while giving speech on importance of balance!! https://t.c… 41 minutes ago

kingAle30068828

king Alexander RT @sudans1love: Oprah Winfrey falls down at wellness tour while talking about 'balance;' loses shoes 👠 The media mogul, 66, took a nasty t… 41 minutes ago

FuturePicks

Amazon Delivery to Kenya With StatesDuka 66-year-old Oprah Winfrey falls on stage while addressing crowd https://t.co/sJ2JWZ42ND https://t.co/MhXpyu21Z5 2 hours ago

saucy3george

JamieJag ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Breaking911: Oprah Winfrey Falls Onstage While Talking About Balance During Motivational Tour - https://t.co/5dJpyGfnx1 https://t.co/Yn… 3 hours ago

Tuko_co_ke

Tuko.co.ke A video of the 66-year-old philanthropist taking a tumble while on stage has made rounds on the internet leaving pe… https://t.co/Aq1V4HhiP8 4 hours ago

8dckvkvjbk

Adrian Lewis "Oprah Winfrey falls onstage while talking about balance during motivational tour" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/z9cjEdaqjN 4 hours ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Oprah Winfrey falls onstage while talking about balance during motivational tour https://t.co/nTbtCBT1hH 5 hours ago

