Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela arrested and charged with domestic violence

WorldNews Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela arrested and charged with domestic violenceMikaela Spielberg, the daughter of director Steven Spielberg, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. The 23-year-old, who is building a career as an adult entertainer, was taken to jail in Nashville after being charged with assault. Spielberg’s bail was set at $1,000 and she will appear at a hearing on 9 March. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Other details about the incident are currently unknown. Spielberg’s fiancé, darts player Chuck Pankow, 47, said the situation was “a misunderstanding” and that “no one is hurt”. Shape Created with Sketch. 20 directors who hate their own films Show all 20...
