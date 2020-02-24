Global  

Emirates Group offers staff voluntary leave as coronavirus outbreak dents air travel demand

WorldNews Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Emirates Group offers staff voluntary leave as coronavirus outbreak dents air travel demandEmirates Group, which includes the world's biggest airline by international traffic, has offered its staff the option of taking voluntary leave, joining global carriers in taking measures to address the slide in air traffic demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company asked employees at its 100,000-strong group to consider taking paid and unpaid leave at this time, according to an internal memo seen by The National which was confirmed as being issued by Emirates. "A particular challenge for us right now is dealing with the impact of Covid-19," the March 1 email said. "We've seen a measurable slow-down in business across our...
