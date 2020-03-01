Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women MPs in Lok Sabha, alleges Smriti Irani

Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women MPs in Lok Sabha, alleges Smriti Irani

Hindu Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in the Lower House of Parliament as Opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Scuffle between Congress, BJP members in Lok Sabha; two MPs allege assault


IndiaTimes

Decide on return fast, young guns likely to urge Rahul Gandhi

Sources said, some young Congress MPs favoured issuing a plea to Rahul Gandhi to resume Congress’ leadership which he relinquished in May 2019 in the wake of a...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

AnirudhBengeri

Anirudh K Bengeri RT @indiatvnews: Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women MPs in Lok Sabha: Smriti Irani https://t.co/nY9UHl1yz0 9 seconds ago

indiatvnews

India TV Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women MPs in Lok Sabha: Smriti Irani https://t.co/nY9UHl1yz0 7 minutes ago

shailendra1212

Shailendra Aragula RT @RaghuramanMenon: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women members in the Lok Sabha and… 16 minutes ago

harryrandhawa32

AarAar @DeepikaBhardwaj And now @smritiirani says today Congress MP’s misbehaved with BJP women MP’s in parliament... Lolol... 32 minutes ago

DKSHARMA358

D K SHARMA RT @the_hindu: Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that Congress MPs in Lok Sabha misbehaved with BJP women members #Congress #BJP #LokSabha #Sm… 36 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that Congress MPs in Lok Sabha misbehaved with BJP women members #Congress #BJP… https://t.co/LSwqmScK6S 48 minutes ago

RaghuramanMenon

Raghu Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women members in the Lok Sabha… https://t.co/2ZRxuRzlh8 1 hour ago

RahulJa74826988

Rahul Jaiswal RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert - Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women MPs in Lok Sabha, would appeal to Speaker to take strongest possible act… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.