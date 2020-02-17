Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Katy Perry > Katy Perry says she isn't 'very close' with former rival Taylor Swift but 'we text a lot'

Katy Perry says she isn't 'very close' with former rival Taylor Swift but 'we text a lot'

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry is coming clean about her friendship status with former frenemy Taylor Swift, explaining why the singers aren't "very close."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift 'text a lot'

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift 'text a lot' 00:40

 Katy Perry and Taylor Swift "text a lot" but they don't have a "close relationship" because they are so busy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry: New Long Hair [Video]Katy Perry: New Long Hair

Based on my very thorough, mostly (not at all) scientific research, I feel confident stating that all evidence points to the hair naturally attached to Katy Perry’s head being a platinum-blonde bob...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Saveria's Audition Divides the Judges [Video]Saveria's Audition Divides the Judges

Saveria, who performs an original song, shows a lot of potential which earns her Katy Perry's support. Lionel Richie believes she needs to do some more 'discovery work', leaving Luke Bryan as the..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry Blames Busy Schedule for Not Having Close Relationship With Taylor Swift

The 'Roar' hitmaker admits she and the 'ME!' songstress are not close after ending their feud, but they 'text a lot' and she's supportive of Taylor's documentary...
AceShowbiz

Katy Perry Says She & Taylor Swift 'Text A Lot' After Ending Their Feud

Katy Perry is dishing on her friendship with Taylor Swift! The 35-year-old American Idol judge opened up about where she and the 30-year-old “The Man” singer...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Katy Perry says she isn't 'very close' with former rival Taylor Swift but 'we text a lot' https://t.co/R40c99urTD https://t.co/mr9vqZhsOL 9 minutes ago

bird4669

yik keng chan bird Katy Perry says she and Taylor Swift aren't "very close" but they "text a lot" https://t.co/x6vnrHrZ4H 50 minutes ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Pop Superstar Katy Perry Says She Isn't Very Close To Singer Taylor Swift @katyperry @taylorswift13 https://t.co/wffToe3Y51 4 hours ago

MiraclePereira

PEREIRA OLUWABIMPE MIRACLE Katy Perry Says That She and Taylor Swift &#8220;Don’t Have a Very Close Relationship&#8221; After Ending Their Feud https://t.co/UavsKBjsO2 4 hours ago

FaceShoppy

FaceShop Katy Perry Says She and Taylor Swift Don't Have a "Very Close Relationship" After Ending Their Feud https://t.co/5tVJhopwjq 6 hours ago

ABCAirPower

ABC Air Power Katy Perry says she and Taylor Swift aren't "very close" but they "text a lot" 8 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla "If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is," - says #KatyPerry when asked about her rene… https://t.co/wKEbQKlyaK 9 hours ago

cosmo_ph

Cosmopolitan PH Katy Perry Says That She And Taylor Swift 'Don't Have A Very Close Relationship' After Ending Their Feud https://t.co/JirMX4G8iO 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.