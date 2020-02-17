voiceofthehwy Katy Perry says she isn't 'very close' with former rival Taylor Swift but 'we text a lot' https://t.co/R40c99urTD https://t.co/mr9vqZhsOL 9 minutes ago yik keng chan bird Katy Perry says she and Taylor Swift aren't "very close" but they "text a lot" https://t.co/x6vnrHrZ4H 50 minutes ago DailyaddaaNews Pop Superstar Katy Perry Says She Isn't Very Close To Singer Taylor Swift @katyperry @taylorswift13 https://t.co/wffToe3Y51 4 hours ago PEREIRA OLUWABIMPE MIRACLE Katy Perry Says That She and Taylor Swift “Don’t Have a Very Close Relationship” After Ending Their Feud https://t.co/UavsKBjsO2 4 hours ago FaceShop Katy Perry Says She and Taylor Swift Don't Have a "Very Close Relationship" After Ending Their Feud https://t.co/5tVJhopwjq 6 hours ago ABC Air Power Katy Perry says she and Taylor Swift aren't "very close" but they "text a lot" 8 hours ago Pinkvilla "If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is," - says #KatyPerry when asked about her rene… https://t.co/wKEbQKlyaK 9 hours ago Cosmopolitan PH Katy Perry Says That She And Taylor Swift 'Don't Have A Very Close Relationship' After Ending Their Feud https://t.co/JirMX4G8iO 10 hours ago