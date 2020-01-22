Global  

Jack Welch, former General Electric CEO who built company into a powerhouse, has died, according to report

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Jack Welch, who built General Electric into an industrial and financial powerhouse, has died, according to CNBC.
Jack Welch, Former Chairman and CEO of General Electric, Dies at 84

 Welch helmed General Electric for 20 years, from 1981 to 2001.

Former General Electric CEO Jack Welch has died at 84

Jack Welch presided over a massive increase in General Electric's stock valuation during his time as CEO and chairman.
USATODAY.com

Former GE CEO Jack Welch Dies at 84

General Electric Co's former chief executive officer Jack Welch, who led the industrial conglomerate for two decades, has died, CNBC reported on Monday.
Newsmax Also reported by •TIMEIndependentSeattlePI.comNews24Motley FoolFT.combizjournalsNPRBillboard.comReuters

