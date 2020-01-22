Jack Welch, former General Electric CEO who built company into a powerhouse, has died, according to report

General Motors announced Monday it is investing $2.2 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant and will make it the company's first assembly plant fully devoted to making electric vehicles.

