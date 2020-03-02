Global  

Jack Welch, who led GE's rapid expansion, dies at 84

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020
Jack Welch, who grew General Electric Co during the 1980s and 1990s into the most valuable public company in the United States, has died at age of 84, the conglomerate said on Monday.
News video: Trump On Jack Welch's Passing: 'Neutron' Jack Was My 'Friend And Supporter'

Trump On Jack Welch's Passing: 'Neutron' Jack Was My 'Friend And Supporter' 00:40

 President Trump tweeted about Jack Welch.

'Neutron' Jack Welch, who led GE's rapid expansion, dies at 84

Jack Welch, who grew General Electric Co during the 1980s and 1990s into the most valuable public company in the United States, has died at age of 84, the...
Reuters

That Time Former GE CEO Jack Welch Slapped Alec Baldwin on ’30 Rock’ (Video)

Jack Welch, the legendary former CEO of GE who died Sunday at age 84, was also a remarkably good sport. Welch, who led GE for two decades (from 1981-2001) and...
The Wrap Also reported by •Billboard.comSeattlePI.com

