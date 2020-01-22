Global  

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Democratic bid to save Obamacare

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a politically explosive case on whether Obamacare is lawful, taking up a bid by 20 Democratic-led states including New York and California to save the landmark healthcare law.
News video: Supreme Court To Hear Obamacare Case

Supreme Court To Hear Obamacare Case 00:50

 The Supreme Court will hear the Obamacare case.

Supreme Court To Discuss On Feb. 21 Whether To Consider Obamacare Case [Video]Supreme Court To Discuss On Feb. 21 Whether To Consider Obamacare Case

The Supreme Court will discuss whether to review the Obamacare case.

Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal [Video]Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states to fast-track consideration of their appeal seeking a definitive..

Supreme Court agrees to review ObamaCare challenge over funding mechanism

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will review a challenge to the Affordable Care Act's constitutionality after a group of states led by Texas...
FOXNews.com

Supreme Court to Hear Obamacare Appeal

The Affordable Care Act, which has survived two major challenges in the Supreme Court, faces another test.
NYTimes.com

