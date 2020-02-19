Super Tuesday boost for Dems: South Carolina primary turnout shatters 2016 level, on par with 2008



Recent related videos from verified sources Dems Hold Debate Ahead Of South Carolina Primary Democratic presidential hopefuls debated Tuesday night ahead of the South Carolina primary. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:06Published 5 days ago Expert weighs in on voter turnout after state and local primary election In the City of Milwaukee, less than 24% of registered voters made it to the voting booth during the state and local primary elections Tuesday. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:51Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources South Carolina Democrats say presidential primary turnout may approach record high The top two South Carolina Democratic Party officials say turnout in Saturday’s presidential primary will be “substantially higher” than their original...

FOXNews.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this