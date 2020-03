Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue no longer interested in signing long-term deal with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars can still apply the franchise tag by March 12 to keep defensive end Yannick Ngakoue for the 2020 season.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Pass-rusher Ngakoue no longer wants to re-sign with Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue announced his...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



Pass-rusher Ngakoue no longer wants to re-sign with Jaguars Standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars

FOX Sports 4 hours ago





Tweets about this