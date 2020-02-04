Global  

U.N. says Greece has no right to stop accepting asylum requests

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The United Nation's refugee agency said on Monday that Greece had no right to stop accepting asylum applications as Athens struggled with a sudden increase of arrivals at its border of Middle East refugees and migrants from Turkey.
