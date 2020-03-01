Global  

Louvre closes for second day as staff walk out over coronavirus risks

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to art lovers and tourists for a second day on Monday after staff walked out over health risks associated with the coronavirus.
Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus 00:36

 The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to art lovers and tourists for a second day on Monday as management held talks with workers over the risks associated with coronavirus.

