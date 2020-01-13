Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Peter MacKay says he'll try to force an election this fall if he wins the Conservative leadership race

Peter MacKay says he'll try to force an election this fall if he wins the Conservative leadership race

CBC.ca Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Conservative leadership candidate Peter Mackay says if he becomes leader, he will try to topple the liberal government as early as this October.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Here's Who's Running To Replace Andrew Scheer As Tory Party Leader

Here's Who's Running To Replace Andrew Scheer As Tory Party Leader 01:19

 Eight potential candidates have cleared the first hurdle needed to run as Andrew Scheer's successor for leader of the Conservative Party Of Canada.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jess Phillips pulls out of Labour leadership race [Video]Jess Phillips pulls out of Labour leadership race

Jess Phillips has pulled out of the Labour leadership race, saying the party needs a candidate who can unite all parts of the movement and “I have to be honest that at this time, that person isn’t..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch [Video]The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Conservative leadership race: Who's running?

Thursday marks the first in a series of key deadlines in the Conservative party leadership race. In order to be an eligible candidate in the race, hopefuls have...
CTV News Also reported by •CBC.ca

MacKay, O'Toole and Gladu would all push for election if elected Tory leader

Conservative leadership hopefuls Peter MacKay, Marilyn Gladu and Erin O'Toole would all seek opposition support to topple the government and force an election if...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.