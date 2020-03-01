Global  

Public Enemy Splits With Flavor Flav After Sanders Rally Dispute

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Flavor Flav sent a cease-and-desist letter to Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign objecting to the use of his image to promote a rally in Los Angeles.
News video: Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction 00:36

 Flavor Flav has been fired by Public Enemy. "Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav." "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well." Flavor Flav and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D were beefing over their group's name being used by Bernie...

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance [Video]Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance The rap group announced the news in a statement to 'Rolling Stone.' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' Public..

Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig [Video]Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after Bernie Sanders cease and desist letter

Hall of Fame Hip hop group Public Enemy is "moving forward" without Flavor Flav -- their founding member and hype man of nearly 40 years -- after the rapper sent...
FOXNews.com

Chuck D Responds to Bernie Sanders Endorsement Controversy: ‘I Don’t Attack Flav On What He Don’t Know’

Before taking the stage at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 1), Chuck D tweeted his thoughts about fellow Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav's...
Billboard.com

