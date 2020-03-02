Global  

Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after campaign dispute

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Public Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a public spat over the rap group’s plan to perform at a Bernie Sanders campaign event. Public Enemy “will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the band said in a brief statement Sunday. “We thank him for his years of service […]
News video: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance 01:22

 Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance The rap group announced the news in a statement to 'Rolling Stone.' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' The split comes days after Flav accused Bernie Sanders' campaign of using his...

Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction [Video]Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav has been fired by Public Enemy.

Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig [Video]Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after Sanders campaign dispute

Public Enemy “will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the band said in a brief statement Sunday. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him...
The Age

Chuck D Explains Why Public Enemy Finally Split From Flavor Flav

Chuck D doesn't care that he's trending in the wake of announcing that Public Enemy has parted ways with Flavor Flav, but he does want to clear some thing up...
Billboard.com

