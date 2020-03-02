Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after campaign dispute
Monday, 2 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Public Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a public spat over the rap group’s plan to perform at a Bernie Sanders campaign event. Public Enemy “will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the band said in a brief statement Sunday. “We thank him for his years of service […]
