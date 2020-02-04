Hand sanitiser or soap: What's better to protect against coronavirus?

Catherine Crichton @Lile_sosanna @barbarascully @dunnesstores Alcohol-based sanitisers do kill some viruses, but soap and water is bes… https://t.co/G0l7RI7Dpa 1 hour ago

Zoe 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧 @jasminjoestar It depends on what your hand sanitiser is made of. When soap and water is not available an alcohol r… https://t.co/VfQJBcUXEn 2 hours ago

Jonathan Wildman 🇬🇩🇯🇲 @harrietloynes When they sold out of masks we were told masks were ineffective. When they sold out of hand sanitise… https://t.co/X1DxgoJp62 3 hours ago

kerry RT @BethMKnowles: Interested in what gov has instructed transport to do re: Coronavirus. Other than washing our hands (when was the last ti… 17 hours ago

Sarah Lovell @PaddyMcGuinness Errr 😂 do you say the same thing about your mansion in Alderley? Waitrose? School fees?! Jumping i… https://t.co/WbwPsq8Gt7 21 hours ago

Babygirl RT @sunnychuks: @Mr_JAGs @jidesanwoolu @Mr_JAGs thanks for the update but this is what a proper hand washing unit in a healthcare environme… 23 hours ago

Mmiri enwe Ilo @Mr_JAGs @jidesanwoolu @Mr_JAGs thanks for the update but this is what a proper hand washing unit in a healthcare e… https://t.co/nJ4qleFebO 1 day ago