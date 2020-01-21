Global  

'It is not enough to apologize' for explicit Greta Thunberg decal, Alberta company says

CBC.ca Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
An Alberta energy services company says it deeply regrets pain caused by a decal bearing its logo beneath a sexually suggestive cartoon appearing to depict 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
'We will do better': X-Site Energy apologizes for 'Greta' decal

An Alberta oilfield company is apologizing for distributing a graphic decal that appeared to use teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg's likeness.
CTV News

Disturbing 'Greta' decal bearing Alta. oilfield company logo drawing criticism

A central Alberta-based oil company is being lambasted online for a graphic which appears to depict the rape of 17-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg.
CTV News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

