Trump administration to limit number of employees at Chinese media outlets in U.S

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The United States is slashing the number of Chinese employees permitted to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets to retaliate against Beijing over its "long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists," senior State Department officials said on Monday.
