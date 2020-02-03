Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Liz Truss > UK wants retaliatory tariffs removed early on in U.S. trade talks: Truss

UK wants retaliatory tariffs removed early on in U.S. trade talks: Truss

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
British trade minister Liz Truss said she wanted with the United States to agree to the removal of retaliatory tariffs on some British and U.S. products over EU subsidies on large aircraft early in trade negotiations to show goodwill.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uncertainty of EU Tariffs Hangs Over U.S. Importers [Video]Uncertainty of EU Tariffs Hangs Over U.S. Importers

The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced last month that tariffs as high as 100 percent could be added to products such as Irish and Scotch whiskeys, Cognac, and Parmesan cheese..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:21Published

Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal [Video]Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal

The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc's rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and quotas..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. trade rep Lighthizer to meet British counterpart as allies gear up for talks

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with Britain's trade minister Liz Truss this week, British government officials said on Tuesday, as the two...
Reuters

UK trade minister says hopes to start U.S. trade deal talks as quickly as possible

Britain is aiming to begin negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States as quickly as possible, trade minister Liz Truss said on Monday.
Reuters


Tweets about this

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY UK wants retaliatory tariffs removed early on in 🇺🇸 U.S. trade talks: Truss https://t.co/efobplDan3 REUTERS 6 minutes ago

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities UK wants retaliatory tariffs removed early on in U.S. trade talks: Truss https://t.co/u6rrahdM6s https://t.co/U9HCS4bbk5 9 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu UK wants retaliatory tariffs removed early on in U.S. trade talks: Truss https://t.co/Ckmx6dwHOK 14 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UK wants retaliatory tariffs removed early on in U.S. trade talks - Truss https://t.co/UzEcc0cw2Z 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.