Long-rumored Woody Allen memoir coming in April

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Woody Allen, rumored for years and once thought unpublishable in the #MeToo era, is coming out next month. Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that the book is called “Apropos of Nothing” and will be released April 7. “The book is a comprehensive […]
