Amy Klobuchar drops out of presidential race, will endorse Biden

euronews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Amy Klobuchar drops out of presidential race, will endorse Biden
News video: Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race 01:04

 The Minnesota senator is ending her bid for the White House.

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and..

Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out

Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign hours before an event in Denver.

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race and Plans to Endorse Biden

Ms. Klobuchar made her decision hours before Super Tuesday. She shocked the primary field with a third-place finish in New Hampshire, but ultimately could not...
Amy Klobuchar quits US presidential race, Joins Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrat Amy Klobuchar is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing rival Joe Biden, following Pete Buttigieg's lead.
