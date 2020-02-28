Global  

With her 'Klomentum' gone, Amy Klobuchar ends her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Minnesota Democrat's exit will be welcome news to the candidates trying to claim the centrist mantle, including former Vice President Joe Biden.
Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

 Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. Though she had a...

